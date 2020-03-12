Biden: gaffing his way to the presidency | COMMENTARY

Mr. Biden appears to be speaking to a group of African American young people who are standing behind him at a swimming pool. Attempting to ingratiate himself with them (though they look bewildered), Mr. Biden talks about swimming in a pool when he was their age: “I got hairy legs that that that turns blonde in the sun and the kids used to come up and reach in the pool and rub my leg down so it would change and then watch the hair come back up again. I learned about roaches. I learned about kids jumping on my lap and I loved kids jumping on my lap.”