Census scams likely to target elderly | COMMENTARY

Last year, the Federal Trade Commission received more than 176,000 calls about imposter scams, amounting to $56 million in losses by late spring, according to CNET, a technology and consumer products website. The majority of these criminals pretended to be from the Social Security Administration, the Internal Revenue Service or U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. According to the FTC, “individuals are called with threats or promises of receiving money. These scammers may tell people that their Social Security number has been suspended, which does not happen, or that they are facing arrest because they owe back taxes, and they demand payment from the consumer to avoid getting into trouble. Often, they require a consumer pay with a gift card, which is a dead giveaway that the consumer is dealing with a scammer.”