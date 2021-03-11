Telemedicine flourished amid the pandemic, here’s how to keep it going - and why | COMMENTARY

Indeed, the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the glaring disparity that exists when it comes to health outcomes. It is estimated that Black Americans are about a third more likely to die from COVID-19 than white Americans, and they are significantly more likely to contract the disease. But even before COVID, disparities in health outcomes were well documented. Infant mortality among Black babies is 2.5 to 3 times as high today as white babies, and Emergency Department visits for Black people with asthma and diabetes are 3 to 4 times as high as the rates for those who are white.