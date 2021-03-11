Royal racism: experience of Meghan and Harry all too typical among interracial couples | COMMENTARY

Our preliminary analyses show that white women report they have learned a great deal about race as a result of being married to a Black man. Their education includes a heightened awareness about being Black in America. This awareness reached a troubling stage for many of them following the summer of 2020 racial protests about the killing of unarmed Black men by police and the disturbing realization that their husband and biracial children may be at increased risk based on the color of their skin. Marriage also made them more aware of their white privilege and how they often negotiated on behalf of the couple with the world outside their home. In a few cases, they worried about their own safety while traveling with their husbands to less diverse parts of the country, communities with troubled histories regarding race relations and where they stood out.