Bring Maryland out of the dark ages by ending coerced teen marriages | COMMENTARY

Marylanders know that there is rarely an easy answer, almost never a silver bullet policy solution to fix every problem facing our community. More often than not, the right answer lies somewhere in the middle. The legislation, as amended, takes both sides of this argument in order to make the strongest public policy possible. We stand as proud pro-choice legislators who also believe our current laws allowing child marriage are deeply flawed and harmful to young men and women. The General Assembly has made tremendous strides to protect children from the threats of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking, yet this state has still condoned child marriage. Our legislation accomplishes a necessary balance and takes Maryland out of the dark ages.