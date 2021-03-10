Want to help Maryland’s youth? Hire more health instructors and stop arguing over common sense legislation | COMMENTARY

Other bills this session have sought to change or add to the state’s health education framework, without bothering to see if the standards already exist, such as sex trafficking, sexting and fertility awareness. Senate Joint Resolution 5 called for adolescent girls to be taught the rhythm method — tracking ovulation and menstrual cycles — as a means of contraception, ignoring that it is one of the least effective methods and putting the responsibility only on the person with the potential to become pregnant. This also ignores raising awareness of barrier methods to prevent not only pregnancy, but the spread of sexually transmitted infections, including HIV. The bill was pulled two days before the hearing, probably due to the public outcry of it being tone deaf and sexist. It was quite a distraction. Perhaps we should have been asking questions such as if sex education took a back seat in remote learning mandates for the past year.