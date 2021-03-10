Love your stuff? Thank a trucker for getting it to you | COMMENTARY

All of these companies, regardless of size, share several common values including a dedication to doing their job efficiently, but more importantly, safely. Last month our association had the opportunity to recognize 12 extraordinary drivers, one for each month of 2020, with one outstanding driver — Willard Nearhoof III — being selected by the Maryland State Police as Maryland’s Truck Driver of the Year. The combined records of the Drivers of the Month are inspiring. They include 18 million miles traveled safely on our nation’s roads. By himself, Mr. Nearhoof has driven 3.7 million miles safely in a career that spans 44 years. Men and women like this are the heart of trucking, which as an industry, spends more than $10 billion a year in safety technology and training that go above and beyond what federal and state regulations require. The highways are our offices, and we want them to be safe for everyone.