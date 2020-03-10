End law enforcement cooperation with ICE | COMMENTARY

For example, when a police officer walks over to you after your tire has exploded, you might expect them to help. But when Eddy Monterroso was stranded on the side of the road on highway 32 in Columbia, an officer took one look at him and asked for his papers. “Police are supposed to be looking for criminals. But I’m not a criminal. I wasn’t doing anything wrong. My tire just blew out,” Mr. Monterroso said. He said he now lives with fear. “I can’t call the police because the first thing they are going to do is ask me for my information.”