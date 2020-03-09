Maryland’s face recognition system is one of the most invasive in the nation | COMMENTARY

As it stands, we have no choice but to rely on good faith from law enforcement not to abuse face recognition. But that is not enough. As of 2017, Maryland’s face recognition system had not been audited for accuracy since it launched in 2011. We have no way of knowing if it has been audited since — the system is that covert. If there’s a problem with the technology, in the database of photos, or in how law enforcement is using it, we have no way of knowing.