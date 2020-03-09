Anyone can have you charged with a crime in Baltimore. Ask City Council President Brandon Scott. | COMMENTARY

A saying in Baltimore City criminal courts goes, "the pen is one of the most powerful weapons that a person can have."
You see, all one needs to have another citizen charged with a crime and potentially arrested in Baltimore is a pen. Just walk into a district court commissioner’s office, jot down a description of a criminal act, provide your personal information and that of the “perpetrator” and voila, a criminal case is born. What could possibly go wrong? The recent spat between mayoral candidate and current City Council President Brandon Scott and Michael Moore, a now fired volunteer from mayoral candidate Sheila Dixon’s campaign, offers some context.
The "incident” between Mr. Scott and Mr. Moore took place outside of a mayoral forum on Feb. 5th. A video of what happened is online for anyone to evaluate. It looks to me as if Mr. Scott attempts to wedge between Mr. Moore and a railing as Mr. Scott walks down a sidewalk. The two bump, and then Mr. Moore pushes and hits Mr. Scott with an open hand. Mr. Scott walks on and is pulled away by others.
Mr. Scott said the blow glanced him and he wasn’t injured. He has said that he and Mr. Moore have had two other interactions and that Mr. Moore has threatened him on social media several times. Mr. Scott reported the alleged assault to the Baltimore Police Department and on Feb. 7th an officer took out a complaint against Mr. Moore. The council president also applied for a protective order, a civil action. More than a week later, Mr. Moore filed a criminal citizen complaint himself against Mr. Scott. Both cases generated summonses for the respective defendants, and both are scheduled to go before a judge March 23rd in the same courtroom, typical for cross-complaints.
People can file citizen complaints backed by little evidence. Complaints are filed with commissioners, who are not judges or lawyers. You don’t need video, witnesses, proof of injuries or forensic evidence. While many cases don’t involve those things, a complaint is still attested to under oath and “penalties” of perjury. It should make sense. Unfortunately, I’ve read some that defy logic. Still, the State’s Attorney’s Office controls prosecution after the commissioner initiates charges with these cases. The State’s Attorney’s Office has the option to go forward or not, although it often doesn’t seem that way. The State’s Attorney’s Office has allowed both Mr. Scott’s complaint, essentially filed by Baltimore a police surrogate, and Mr. Moore’s citizen complaint to go forward.
Think about what the ease of filing charges means for average folks. First off, you could be arrested simply for being accused. Even if you did nothing wrong. You must show up in court or risk arrest for not appearing. And, no matter how crazy the allegation, you need an attorney in criminal court, because your liberty is at stake. That may cost money if you make too much to qualify for public defense.
Once filed, your case becomes public on Maryland Case Search, the court system’s internet database. Imagine looking for work while you have pending charges visible online. Though presumed innocent, Mr. Scott and Mr. Moore will both suffer from the ramifications of their cases. Some will say there’s easy expungement once it’s over. Not exactly. With a dismissal or acquittal it’s guaranteed, but not automatic. You have to officially file for expungement, and it could take months for the online footprint to disappear. If a person doesn’t expunge and is arrested again, even a past dismissal can work against them. No one gets charged with perjury from these cases, even when allegations are shown to be false.
Cases like that of Mr. Scott and Mr. Moore suck up time, attention and resources that could be put to better use. They are on the same dockets as serious crime that plagues Baltimore. There are better dispute resolutions, such as mediation, that are underused and underfunded. Too often, our knee-jerk reaction to community disputes, even when things get physical or threatening, is to involve the already overburdened criminal justice system.
Perhaps Baltimore police could vet allegations a little more (as they say they did with Mr. Scott) before complaints morph into actual criminal cases with real consequences. Regardless, commissioners, the state’s attorney and courts need to scrutinize citizen complaints and the incidents involved in them more closely. Doing so, can only free up resources for more important matters and potentially lead to solving smaller problems in a more lasting, meaningful way.
Todd Oppenheim (Twitter @Opp4justice) is an attorney in the felony trial division of the Baltimore City Public Defender’s Office. The opinions expressed are his own.