The problem with following the science | COMMENTARY

The COVID-19 pandemic is different. The lives of Americans have been disrupted on a mass scale not seen since World War II. So everyone is paying attention. This must be a heady experience for many public health officials. If your normal experience involves desperately trying to get the attention of the public and the media, and suddenly you have the opposite problem — people hanging on your every utterance — you approach things differently. This isn’t a point about inflated egos or power going to anyone’s heads, though I think that would be a natural point to make (with some merit). Rather, it’s a point about a very real policy challenge.