Maryland must not fail to outlaw child marriage a seventh time | GUEST COMMENTARY

I was bullied, beaten, shamed and forced to endure marital rape beginning on my wedding night. “Sit still and let him do everything,” my then-sister-in-law told me, because a wife who refuses sex will be cursed by angels throughout the night. I had three pregnancies, all without my consent. I became a remote-controlled toy, sent back and forth between my home in the States and the home of the stranger I had been forced to marry in Pakistan. While he remained in Pakistan awaiting his visa to enter the U.S., I somehow kept my promise to myself and put myself through college, while pregnant, working different jobs and raising my babies on my own in my uncle’s basement.