Dr. Seuss has not been ‘canceled’ | COMMENTARY

Don’t hold your breath. The truth is, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, like Aunt Jemima and the Washington Redskins, has simply undergone a belated but needed process of self-reflection; they woke up and smelled the 2021. So, this outcry is less about outrage than opportunism, a means of firing up a certain segment of white America. Meaning those who simmer in gnawing grievance at cultural changes they find threatening. Those who live with a bone-deep fear of losing their God-derived prerogatives, their “place” as white women and men.