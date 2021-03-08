The war on drugs has not only failed, it’s worsened drug use in America | COMMENTARY

The drug trade is vast in scope and sophistication. People with substance abuse disorders need drugs daily, and there’s a global network to meet that craving. It starts overseas, where opioids and cocaine are processed and then distributed via well-established lines. The billions spent on drugs are funneled back to the drug cartels by financial mechanisms that would rival a Wall Street investment bank. Where does all that money end up? Ultimately, it goes to dangerous overseas drug cartels and terrorist organizations, like the Taliban, ISIS and al-Qaida. We continue on a policy trajectory that is destroying our society from the inside while shipping vast sums of money to those who would destroy us from the outside.