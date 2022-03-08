Could ‘smart surfaces’ keep Baltimore cool (and healthy)? | GUEST COMMENTARY

In 2020-’21, in work with Smart Surface Coalition, Baltimore evaluated a range of smart surfaces strategies to understand how increasing the reflectivity and porosity of its surfaces, along with adding more trees, green roofs and solar panels, would affect the city’s future climate, employment, health and tourism. This work found that adopting a dozen Smart Surface measures would lower the summer temperature of downtown Baltimore by 4.3°F, generate more than $12 billion in economic benefits, and have a benefit to cost ratio of more than 10:1. These findings were reported in outlets including Bloomberg, Popular Science, and U.S. News and World Report. This analysis has now led the Baltimore City Council to develop a package of legislation to implement smart surfaces.