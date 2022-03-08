Could ‘smart surfaces’ keep Baltimore cool (and healthy)? | GUEST COMMENTARY

Like many cities, Baltimore is struggling with rising temperatures, increased flooding and health and economic risks from climate change. And also like in many cities, Baltimore’s already undervalued neighborhoods are faring worse when it comes to such climate-related harms.
Yet unlike most cities, Baltimore is doing something about the problem and has the potential to be a national model for leadership on these critical urban challenges.
The city is exploring a switch to an extremely impactful and cost-effective strategy that would shift from dark, impervious surfaces to reflective, porous and green surfaces — a strategy called smart surfaces.
This is a key move because, like most cities, Baltimore is covered in dark, impervious roads, parking lots and roofs — and this results in communities that are hotter and road surfaces that handle rainwater runoff poorly. Urban dark surfaces absorb more than 80% of incoming sunlight, heating up cities and neighborhoods, driving up energy and health bills, and making the outdoors increasingly inhospitable for residents and tourists alike for much of the year.
The health and economic costs from excess heat are complicated, multiple and cumulatively extremely damaging and costly. For example, extreme heat prevents outdoor exercise for much of the year, increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity and hurting cognitive development. Extreme heat also increases the amount of ozone and particulate air pollution in a city, which can lead to illness, hospitalization, and premature death. In addition to the harmful impacts of dark surfaces, imperviousness means rain turns into runoff, contaminating rivers, flooding homes, causing mold, and imposing rising water bills on residents as the city finances and builds new water treatment facilities.
Like most cities, Baltimore’s wealthier neighborhoods also have more trees, which provide shade and help make those neighborhoods 6 to 10 degrees Fahrenheit cooler in the summer than low-income communities. Extreme heat in Baltimore’s lower-income communities imposes enormous health and financial costs, including increased heat-related deaths and illnesses. As powerfully conveyed in a July 2021 editorial in U.S. and News & World Report, unequal city surfaces mean unequal quality of life.
Using smart surfaces when building and replacing infrastructure, instead of dark, impervious surfaces, will significantly reduce temperatures in Baltimore’s most densely populated areas, improving livability, health outcomes and overall quality of life, especially in low-income communities of color that have historically received less investment in green spaces and smart infrastructure.
Indeed, Baltimore is on the cusp of adopting smart surfaces. In this effort Baltimore is supported by the Smart Surfaces Coalition, an organization of 40 partners committed to supporting cities in adopting these far more cost-effective, healthier, and lower risk options.
In 2020-’21, in work with Smart Surface Coalition, Baltimore evaluated a range of smart surfaces strategies to understand how increasing the reflectivity and porosity of its surfaces, along with adding more trees, green roofs and solar panels, would affect the city’s future climate, employment, health and tourism. This work found that adopting a dozen Smart Surface measures would lower the summer temperature of downtown Baltimore by 4.3°F, generate more than $12 billion in economic benefits, and have a benefit to cost ratio of more than 10:1. These findings were reported in outlets including Bloomberg, Popular Science, and U.S. News and World Report. This analysis has now led the Baltimore City Council to develop a package of legislation to implement smart surfaces.
The Baltimore City Council is seeking to make the city more sustainable and attractive for residents, businesses and tourists with legislation that would enable Baltimore to make “smarter” surfacing decisions. These bills include:
- A resolution to achieve net-zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050;
- A resolution to commit city leadership to making Baltimore carbon neutral by 2050;
- And a cool roof ordinance to require all new roofs be either green, reflective, or have solar panels.
Baltimore’s climate action plan describes a vision for the city’s future that includes increased livability, enhanced water and air quality, environmental justice, increased employment, greater attractiveness for tourism, and reduced carbon emissions. By adopting smart surfaces and committing to climate reduction targets, Baltimore can accomplish these objectives cost-effectively. It’s time for the City Council to pass this package of legislation and bring Baltimore a step closer toward realizing its potential as a thriving, global leader in health, equity, and climate action.
Georges C. Benjamin is executive director of the American Public Health Association (Twitter: @PublicHealth). Greg Kats is founder (@smartsurfaces_c) and CEO of the Smart Surfaces Coalition and author of “Greening our Built World: Costs, Benefits and Strategies.”