Another way to say this is that there are no amount of sentence enhancements or additional outside prosecutors that can be legislated into law that gets around the fundamental problem of a police department that is fatally compromised by corruption. Addressing police corruption and the foolhardiness of the “tough on crime” approach to public safety is not a refusal to deal with the very real problem of having a high rate of homicides in Baltimore. Instead, this is an objective assessment of what has not worked to address the problem of homicide in Baltimore, and the harm that Mr. Miller and Mr. Hogan’s approach to public safety has had on black people in Baltimore.