Maryland’s broken unemployment system needs an overhaul. Here’s how to fix it. | COMMENTARY

Other pieces of the legislation respond to worker’s needs now by allowing them to receive their benefits as paper checks or through direct deposit or a debit card. It provides for adequate language access, including materials in other languages and rewriting materials in readily understandable language. With the overwhelming majority of our members speaking English as a second language, if at all, this is essential. This legislation substantially increases the amount Marylanders can earn while still receiving unemployment benefits, a necessary change for the new gig economy. And it would make it easier for people who lose their jobs — and often their benefits — to begin the process of signing up for health insurance through the state’s insurance exchange