Bret Stephens: Biden must not allow Ukraine to fall | GUEST COMMENTARY

For America, such a world would be a never-ending test of strength at a moment when we are not particularly strong. China would challenge us — much sooner than we think — over Taiwan. Iran would use sanctions relief from any new nuclear deal to further arm its proxies in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Gaza and Yemen, stirring chaos that will not spare the United States. A victorious Russia would turn its sights on another target and then another. Some European states, like Poland, might rise to the challenge, but others, like Hungary, would find their inner Quisling.