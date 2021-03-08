The ‘Fight of the Century’ at 50 | COMMENTARY

The Ali/Frazier fight was more than about two legendary boxers. It was a culture clash, fought in the shadow of Vietnam and anti-war movement, as well as the civil rights movement, with Americans choosing between more than two boxers; but between two concepts of America: Ali, refusing draft induction; a proud Black man who changed his name and embraced a religious group perceived as hostile to whites. Frazier, whose life mirrored many African Americans born in the deep South, was apolitical, did not evade the draft, did not belong to the NOI, nor engaged in braggadocio; thus to many white Americans, he was everything Ali was not.