Under California’s new election protocols, as many as 40% of California voters voted early, either by mail or at voting centers, for last week’s primary. And what about those who cast ballots for Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg or Tom Steyer, all of whom announced in recent days that they were dropping out? Their votes simply won’t count. As the Los Angeles Times reported on Sunday, almost half of the 20 Democrats whose names appear on the California primary ballot have pulled out of the race.