Another provision of the 2016 zoning changes required the city’s “taverns” (outlets whose license permits them to sell alcohol for consumption both on and off the premises) to show, by providing sales receipts, that they were actually operating at least partly as a bar and not as a sham liquor store. But in 2018, the General Assembly created a new A-7 liquor license type just for Baltimore City that let businesses that had not been compliant with their license type for years to simply switch to the new license and continue to operate. This license also created the first 7-day liquor license solely for off-site alcohol consumption in Baltimore, despite the fact that sales for off-site consumption have a stronger association with violent crime in Baltimore and more generally.