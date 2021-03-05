As military seeks to eliminate extremism, it must also remove symbols of discrimination | COMMENTARY

The directives come after it was determined that nearly 20% of the 190 people charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol have served or currently serve in the military. They also follow on the heels of the June revelation that retired Navy Capt. Scott Bethmann, while a trustee of the U.S. Naval Academy Alumni Association Board, mistakenly posted on Facebook Live a video of himself making negative comments and racial slurs about the academy’s admission of women, Asian Americans and African Americans. Although the alumni board condemned the comments, and Captain Bethmann subsequently resigned, the continued extremist behavior of veterans and military members suggests more concrete action is necessary.