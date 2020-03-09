Regardless of the motivations, the important point is that no rules were broken. Heck, no norms, customs or traditions were violated. Rather, good old-fashioned politics made a comeback. Mr. Biden amassed some crucial endorsements. South Carolina’s African American voters in particular rallied to the former vice president. Mr. Biden then used the momentum of a huge win there to leverage more endorsements and more African American (and moderate) votes to run away with it on Super Tuesday.