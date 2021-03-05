Really celebrate Women’s History Month: Certify the Equal Rights Amendment | COMMENTARY

There awaits in Congress an opportunity to truly celebrate a major step on the long and tortuous path to women’s equality by certifying the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) as the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Like the suffrage amendment, the ERA was buried in congressional committees for years after its first presentation to Congress in 1921. Written by the indomitable suffragist-turned-equal-rights advocate Alice Paul, its main article reads “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.” In 1972, after a burst of interest in civil rights and the work of many valiant women refusing to be silenced, the ERA received the necessary two-thirds vote in Congress. Campaigning then began for the required approval of 38 (three-quarters) of the states. Thirty states had ratified within two years and another five by the deadline imposed by Congress of seven years. And then the movement stalled, three states short of the requirement.