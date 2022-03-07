As domestic violence rises and worsens, Maryland must fund service providers | GUEST COMMENTARY

Last year, at least 58 Marylanders lost their lives to intimate partner violence — the highest number of IPV homicides since 2007. Early in the pandemic there was significant media coverage regarding victims of domestic violence being confined at home with their abusers and more likely to face assault, but as the public health crisis continued, coverage of this aspect dwindled. Meanwhile, the uptick in domestic violence continued. As a statewide coalition, the Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence has heard repeatedly from local service providers that the cases of domestic violence today are more severe and that programs are experiencing an unprecedented number of victims seeking help.
Yet, Maryland and states around the country have seen a temporary decrease in essential federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funding at exactly the same time local services providers need it most. The U.S. Congress has passed legislation that will correct the decrease, however, it will take several years for the funds to be replenished and distributed to states. Maryland’s victims cannot wait the years it will take for the federal dollars raised by fixing VOCA to reach local domestic violence programs. Service providers need the state to intervene immediately and decisively in this funding crisis so they can continue to operate and try to prevent future tragedies. This funding crisis impacts not only those that provide services for domestic violence victims but also programs that serve victims of child abuse, sexual assault, elder abuse and human trafficking.
We call on Gov. Larry Hogan to ensure that this gap in funding caused by the temporary decrease in VOCA dollars is addressed with state resources. Victim service providers are grateful to Governor Hogan for the additional funding granted in the fall of 2021 to plug the gap for the fiscal year, but planning for next fiscal year is now, and the governor’s budget and supplemental budget will be finalized by the end of Maryland’s legislative session on April 11th. We are also grateful for the laudable actions of the Maryland General Assembly during the 2021 legislative session to try to ameliorate the funding crisis as well as their continued advocacy on behalf of victims for more funding for lifesaving services, but legislators cannot do this alone — we need the governor to lead.
Nonprofits needs assurances that the state cares about victims of violence and is willing to ensure the stability of the nonprofits that are on the front lines providing lifesaving services for victims of intimate partner violence. What will the governor’s investment be in services for domestic violence victims, in prevention, in ensuring there are beds available when victims show up in need of housing with nothing but the clothes on their back?
Fully funded and operational victim services programs are not just important to victims in the moments they face violence, they also help to prevent future violence by working to address its root causes. Without sustained financial investment in comprehensive victim services, Maryland will not be successful in addressing crime after it has occurred or in preventing crime from happening. Failure to plan for victim services funding is sure to have catastrophic long-term consequences, not only for victim-centered programs but for the state of Maryland as a whole.
Governor Hogan is in an enviable position of drafting the state’s budget and supplemental budget, allocating American Rescue Plan Act funds, and determining how the state will spend the billions of dollars in surplus funds. While it is too late for Maryland’s victims of domestic violence homicide, it is not too late to invest in the programs that answer the hotline when a victim calls, shelter survivors fleeing violence, represent folks in protective orders hearings and help families rebuild through psychological support and counseling.
The Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence and the local domestic violence service providers around the state call on the Governor to fully fund all victim service providers. Together let’s save lives of fellow Marylanders so our families and communities never have to endure the pain of such tragic losses again.
Latest Op-ed
Jennifer Pollitt Hill (jphill@mnadv.org) is Executive Director of the Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence.