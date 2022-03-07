As domestic violence rises and worsens, Maryland must fund service providers | GUEST COMMENTARY

We call on Gov. Larry Hogan to ensure that this gap in funding caused by the temporary decrease in VOCA dollars is addressed with state resources. Victim service providers are grateful to Governor Hogan for the additional funding granted in the fall of 2021 to plug the gap for the fiscal year, but planning for next fiscal year is now, and the governor’s budget and supplemental budget will be finalized by the end of Maryland’s legislative session on April 11th. We are also grateful for the laudable actions of the Maryland General Assembly during the 2021 legislative session to try to ameliorate the funding crisis as well as their continued advocacy on behalf of victims for more funding for lifesaving services, but legislators cannot do this alone — we need the governor to lead.