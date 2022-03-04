What if the Ravens’ business model is wrong? | GUEST COMMENTARY

The Rams proved it. In the process, they rediscovered that the time to win is right here and right now. In the past year, the Rams traded draft picks for 34-year-old quarterback Matthew Stafford from Detroit, 29-year-old wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from Cleveland, and 32-year-old and linebacker Von Miller from Denver. They even added 37-year-old Eric Weddle, an ex-Ravens safety who was out of football before signing with the Rams shortly after Thanksgiving. Weddle started and finished with five total tackles, including four solo tackles in the Super Bowl. Then he retired. Again.