Sarah Palin’s defamation case against the New York Times could spell trouble for the First Amendment on appeal | GUEST COMMENTARY

First, the court can conclude that the actual-malice standard — which requires a plaintiff to show by “clear and convincing evidence” that the defendant either knew the statement was false or recklessly disregarded whether it was false or not — is so difficult to prove that it lets purveyors of false and defamatory speech to go unpunished and those harmed to be uncompensated. The court could devise a standard that is closer to the “negligence” requirement that most states impose on private persons bringing libel suits, which is much easier to prove than actual malice.