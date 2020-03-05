This post-carbon industrial transition promises to revitalize the local economy with influxes of foreign capital from Europe and beyond in partnership with local and national investors. As the new infrastructure is rolled out across all sectors, we will need new training and education to serve the demand for the hundreds and thousands of new jobs and skills that will open up. And Baltimore’s young will see the emergence of not just new jobs, but entirely new landscapes for technology innovation and entrepreneurship. A real and sensible plan to curb crime and violence through the creation of environmentally responsible opportunities.