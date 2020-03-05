There is clear agreement on youth tobacco use. Small businesses and law enforcement are both engaged in efforts to curb underage use of all tobacco products. That is because small businesses and their employees understand the need to prevent sales to anyone who is underage and to only sell to adults 21 and older, now that both Maryland and Congress have raised the minimum age for all tobacco products. In addition, the Food and Drug Administration has removed pod-based flavored products from the market and is requiring all vapor manufacturers to prove that their products should be allowed on the market — with an application deadline in May.