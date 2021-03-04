Trump’s GOP takeover is great for the Democrats but could be disastrous for America | COMMENTARY

Democrats have proven themselves capable of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. But if they and Mr. Biden use this opportunity as they should, by this time next year COVID-19 will be a tragic memory, and the nation will be in the midst of a strong economic recovery propelling it toward full employment and rising wages. With the GOP in disarray and rabid Trumpism turning off ever more voters, the 2022 midterm elections could swell Democratic majorities in Congress.