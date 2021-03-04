Don’t be a hater of ungendered ‘tater. Kids don’t care if Hasbro Potato Head is ‘Mr.,’ ‘Mrs.’ or ‘they’ | COMMENTARY

My late mother used to tell a story about her “doll.” As one of eight children (six girls, two boys) being raised by my grandmother, a young widow during the Depression, my mom never owned a store-bought doll. One day, while playing outside, Mom found the head of an old doll in their alley. Over time, my mom and her siblings found many uses for that doll head. Some days it became a “baby,” its non-existent torso wrapped in a blanket. One of my aunts used the doll head as a flying fairy. I think my uncles and aunts also used to play catch with the doll head. My mother would summon up the details of this tale to illustrate her long held belief that less is more.