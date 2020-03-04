The Kirwan Commission has emulated the Massachusetts education reform from a few years ago. In Massachusetts, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average per pupil funding is $16,197. In Kent County, the total per pupil amount (local, state, federal and other) is currently $17,239. About one-third of Maryland jurisdictions currently fund above the Massachusetts rate. How can we then, as taxpayers, be confident that our state has costed the Maryland reform properly? Assuming this legislation passes, the increased dollars spent on education are mandated by the bill. The time for analysis will be over.