Don’t let anyone tell you that all a local resident has to do to get a job is join a union. Because even if they do get to join a union, they will be dead last on the “bench” to get the next job because of seniority rules in most contracts. Collective bargaining agreements require the most senior workers be placed in job opportunities first; this puts new members at the back of the hiring line, even if they had previously worked for a merit shop employer.