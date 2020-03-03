Back in Lincoln’s time, the Republicans were as good as could be hoped for if you were a black person. So for a few generations those blacks who were permitted to vote without risking life or limb were Republicans. One hundred years ago, they were feeling what a lot of black Democrats are feeling today: valued only at election time, pretty much taken for granted otherwise. They flirted with supporting the Socialist Party, but ultimately stuck with the Republicans for a few more presidencies. Blacks didn’t go all out for the Democratic Party until after they’d experienced the first term of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s three-term presidency. By 1936, the Democratic Party was the new black party — for those who were permitted to vote without risking life or limb.