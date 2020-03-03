One of our patients, Mark, was admitted to a Health Care for the Homeless recuperative care program with multiple abscesses on both arms — limbs so swollen they resembled tree trunks. Over decades, he had tried both inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation to stop using heroin and had been brought back on countless occasions from the brink of death. By the time one of our nurses met him, Mark was in his fifties, newly diagnosed with HIV, completely hopeless and full of regret. Fearful of being judged for his addiction, he told the nurse he wished there was a place he could have gone to use safely until he felt ready to stop.