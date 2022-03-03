Thomas L. Friedman: three scenarios for how this war ends | GUEST COMMENTARY

To realize that vision, Mr. Putin believes that it is his right and duty to challenge what Hill calls “a rules-based system in which the things that countries want are not taken by force.” And if the U.S. and its allies attempt to get in Mr. Putin’s way — or try to humiliate him the way they did Russia at the end of the Cold War — he is signaling that he is ready to out-crazy us. Or, as Mr. Putin warned the other day before putting his nuclear force on high alert, anyone who gets in his way should be ready to face “consequences they have never seen” before. Add to all this the mounting reports questioning Mr. Putin’s state of mind and you have a terrifying cocktail.