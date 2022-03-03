Legislating a ‘healthful environment’ for Marylanders | GUEST COMMENTARY

The good news is, passing the Environmental Human Rights constitutional amendment provides us all, and especially our youth, with agency and control. This constitutional amendment would enshrine rights to the people and enable them to pursue justice when they can demonstrate that they have been harmed by those who have disregarded their environmental rights. It creates a legal obligation that requires the government to protect the environment for generations to come. While agencies and regulations have been put in place to protect our health and the environment, they often fail in nuanced scenarios or fail to protect overburdened and underserved communities or fail to timely address emerging pollutants that threaten future generations. In short, as our youth know all too well, our current system sometimes fails.