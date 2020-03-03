We should all be concerned about violent crime in the city. But there is no more violent of a crime than the generational political indifference about the plight of the poor, disaffected, dispossessed and disregarded in our city, state and nation. The people deserve and demand an agenda that addresses their concerns. The word "what” comes before the word “who” in the dictionary and in politics. Show the people “what” you plan to do to advance the legitimate interests of ALL the people, and the people will show you “who” they support. To do any less is criminal.