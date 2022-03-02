Doug Gansler: School resource officers keep kids safe and out of the criminal justice system; we need more of them | GUEST COMMENTARY

The number one job of government is to keep people safe. But the government has been failing to do its job in Baltimore. A recently-released report revealed that the number one cause of unexpected death of Baltimore children is homicide: 93% of youth killed by people who were not related to them were shot; 69% of the victims had been previously charged in the juvenile justice system, and 40% had been suspended from school at least twice in the last year. Guns are killing our young people, and kids who get into trouble at school are at greater risk of becoming murder victims themselves.