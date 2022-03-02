Doug Gansler: School resource officers keep kids safe and out of the criminal justice system; we need more of them | GUEST COMMENTARY

The number one job of government is to keep people safe. But the government has been failing to do its job in Baltimore. A recently-released report revealed that the number one cause of unexpected death of Baltimore children is homicide: 93% of youth killed by people who were not related to them were shot; 69% of the victims had been previously charged in the juvenile justice system, and 40% had been suspended from school at least twice in the last year. Guns are killing our young people, and kids who get into trouble at school are at greater risk of becoming murder victims themselves.
That’s why the state should provide funding for more Student Resource Officers to help keep guns out of schools and to help students from falling into the criminal justice system.
A world-class education that should be the right of every student in Maryland no matter what their ZIP code. Baltimore needs more investment in its schools, and it also needs more investment in public safety. Because a child cannot learn, and a teacher cannot teach, in an environment that is not safe. And parents should not have to worry that they will never see their kids again when they drop them off at school.
Twenty years ago, in 2002, while I was Montgomery County State’s Attorney, School Resource Officers were introduced into schools as an innovative, cutting-edge, effective approach to preventing violence in schools and preventing kids who were struggling from being pipelined into the juvenile justice system.
Like community policing, the SRO system helps create a covenant between the community and the law enforcement officers there to serve them — in this case, the school community. Assigning an SRO to each school means the SRO knows who is supposed to be at the school, and, more importantly, who is not.
SROs get between the gang leader who is recruiting new members and your child. They also spot kids who are struggling and need the help of a mental health professional. With the appropriate systems, processes and staff around them, they help prevent problems before they occur. SROs are core to police reform, and we should be investing more in this system, not less.
We might need to demand more of the SRO system, but we should not do away with it. What does that mean?
The goals of any SRO program should be threefold:
- To keep children, educators, and every person on school grounds safe;
- To keep kids OUT of the criminal justice system. To the greatest extent possible, SRO’s must resolve problems in school and provide mentorship and support to at-risk students. We should only be referring children to the criminal justice system for crimes that involve violence or serious threats of violence, and we must closely monitor referrals to the criminal justice system for bias based on race or disability; and,
- To take the most serious discipline issues off the plates of teachers and administrators, who already are asked to do too much. With a rising number of fights and disruptions being reported, we need SROs to help maintain order so both students and teachers can focus on education, and we can begin to close the COVID learning gap.
To accomplish these objectives, school resource officers must be thoughtfully assigned to their positions. They must have demonstrated the ability and desire to connect with children and teenagers, and they must receive continued training on child development and how to appropriately engage with students with disabilities.
In addressing school safety issues, we cannot and should not ignore the role that mental health issues play in school violence — not just mass shootings but all violent behavior. SROs should not exist in a vacuum. We also need significant investment in behavioral health and mental health counselors. In fact, we should have one licensed mental health professional readily available for every 250 students in every school in Maryland.
With the right team of SROs, mental health professionals and social service support, our schools are staffed to collaborate with teachers, administrators, students and parents when problems arise. Attacking challenges head-on can and should happen well before the best solution becomes remove, arrest, and adjudicate a teen into a criminal justice system that is very hard to ever leave behind.
Finally, we must recognize that crime disproportionately impacts communities of color: 93% of child homicide victims who were killed by a non-relative were Black, and 69% had been previously charged in the juvenile justice system. The lives of those children might depend on keeping them out of the criminal justice system. When done well, an SRO program does just that — keeps our schools safe and our children out of jail. By being educated about SROs, our children can be safe while being educated.
Teachers should focus on teaching. Administrators should focus on running the school. Both should have around them the safety, mental health and social service professionals needed to create a thriving educational community. So should your kids — and that includes SROs.
Latest Op-ed
Douglas F. Gansler (info@DougGansler.com) is the former two-term Maryland Attorney General, two-term Montgomery County State’s Attorney, and former Assistant United States Attorney. He a Democratic candidate for governor.