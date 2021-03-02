Federal immigration reform may be the goal, but there are still actions we can take today in Maryland | COMMENTARY

First and foremost, the Trust Act. The Trust Act (Senate Bill 88/House Bill 304), which would limit state and local law enforcement’s partnership with ICE, has been pushed by advocates for almost a decade and remains the No. 1 priority for tens of thousands of immigrant families in the state. The bill also ensures that policies are created to prohibit ICE from entering sensitive locations like hospitals, which has only become more and more vital during the pandemic. In addition to improving public safety and stopping the expenditure of precious local dollars for federal enforcement efforts, the Trust Act would be a tremendous step forward in repairing the little trust that the immigrant community has in a government that has separated countless families.