Many of the key ingredients for Baltimore’s success are already in place. First, our region boasts a highly educated and technically skilled workforce with one of the highest concentrations of doctoral scientists in the country. Maryland is also home to many top-ranked research universities, including Johns Hopkins and the University of Maryland. In recent years, both institutions have invested heavily in biotech infrastructure with Maryland’s BioPark in West Baltimore and the Eager Park innovation district in East Baltimore near Johns Hopkins. These hubs around our anchor institutions enable research discoveries to become impactful commercial ventures. Ample competitive research funding from the federal government and philanthropy also helps, which is a benefit of our proximity to the nation’s capital and government agencies like the National Institutes of Health.