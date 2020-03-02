This was the first bill I introduced upon joining Congress in 2003, and I’ve introduced it in every Congress since. It’s taken too long, but with educators, parents and communities across the country rising up to fight for their students, the bill has fresh momentum. It’s supported by 19 senators, including three presidential candidates, and 64 bipartisan cosponsors in the House. It is also a top priority for education and civil rights groups nationally, including the National Education Association, American Federation of Teachers, NAACP, National Urban League and National PTA.