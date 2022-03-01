Michelle Goldberg: Here’s why Ukrainians believe they can win | GUEST COMMENTARY

“It’s about whether democracy, rule of law, are spreading farther to the east,” he said of the conflict over Ukraine’s future. “It’s a long story how it spread to Eastern Europe — first it was Eastern Europe, Central Europe, then there was Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova. We hope it will someday reach Russia.” But it was possible that the ideological tide would go the other way. “There is a new authoritarianism going westward,” said Mr. Yermolenko. In this view, the fate of Ukraine’s nascent democracy was a sort of weather vane for the world.