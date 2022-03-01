Baltimore: a city ruined by guns | GUEST COMMENTARY

In terms of public safety, “ruined” is the word that most aptly describes the condition of this town. What else do you call a place where teenagers routinely carry guns and are brazen enough or deranged enough or desperate enough or just plain stupid enough to use them? Multiply the abject tragedy of that one horrible crime on White Avenue by hundreds each year, and you’ve just painted a picture of Charm City today. Perennially counted among the country’s most violent cities, Baltimore only seems to become more and more dangerous with each successive mayoral administration. Ruined, indeed. What the hell else can you call it?