Baltimore: a city ruined by guns | GUEST COMMENTARY

I once asked a friend to describe Boston, never having been there myself. His reply inspired envy, not so much of Boston, but of the word he used to describe Baltimore in comparison. His word choice was so brilliant that I wished I had thought of it. “Boston,” he said, “is like Baltimore before it got ruined.” I thought of this after reading about the 16-year-old who just turned himself in for the murder of 52-year-old Cheryl McCormack on White Avenue in January.
In terms of public safety, “ruined” is the word that most aptly describes the condition of this town. What else do you call a place where teenagers routinely carry guns and are brazen enough or deranged enough or desperate enough or just plain stupid enough to use them? Multiply the abject tragedy of that one horrible crime on White Avenue by hundreds each year, and you’ve just painted a picture of Charm City today. Perennially counted among the country’s most violent cities, Baltimore only seems to become more and more dangerous with each successive mayoral administration. Ruined, indeed. What the hell else can you call it?
A 60-something neighbor recently experienced an ordeal of her own that could have very easily ended with her being another slash line in Baltimore’s grim and growing body count. Two armed young men approached her in Bolton Hill and demanded her car. Foolishly or not, she fought them off, kicking them from a trapped position inside of the vehicle. She survived, bloodied, battered and without her keys. Imagine trying to sleep after an incident like that. It bears mentioning that many others who’ve similarly tried to fend off armed assailants did not live to tell their story.
To all those white people in this town who fool themselves into believing that Baltimore’s gun violence only happens among Black criminals in the drug trade, think again. We’re all sitting ducks here. Just because you have not been held up at gunpoint yet, does not mean that it won’t ever happen.
To all those firearms fanatics who think arming everyone is the key to public safety — you’re crazy. If I had reached for a gun when an armed assailant tried to steal my car just a few steps from where my neighbor’s near-carjacking happened, I would not be alive to write this today. That dude would have shot me dead before I shot him. Period. End of story.
And to all those Black people who think I’m just another white person in a tizzy because of a few recent highly publicized white murder victims — not so fast. I know Baltimore’s African American community bears the brunt of the gun violence here. I have African American colleagues whose personal experiences with gun violence have been far more brutal and traumatizing than anything I or my white peers have encountered. It is on their behalf too that I’ve emailed the Scott administration imploring them to take swifter, bolder action against Baltimore’s nonstop violent crime.
I’ve written to them so frequently, in fact, that I might be known at City Hall as the crazy old guy who rants on incessantly about gun control. Why do I do it? Wrong question. “Why don’t you do it?” is the right one. If you’re waiting until you get shot, I’m afraid that might be too late.
I know the city tries. But officials continue to overlook the obvious. Yes, we have a big problem with systemic racism and poverty. Yes, we have a big problem with a lack of opportunity for many young people. Yes, we have a big problem with an entrenched culture of violence. But above everything, Baltimore has a big GUN problem. Until we call it that, and until we publicly and loudly announce that guns are no longer welcomed here, our decades-long shooting spree will persist. Baltimore has so far failed to understand this.
First things first. Either get rid of all the guns here or hike up the penalties for using them in crime to a level of real deterrence. And do it NOW.
And what about Boston? Does it live up to my friend’s description? With almost 100,000 more people than Baltimore, they ended last year with only 40 homicides. About 300 fewer than here. Google it. Every Baltimorean should insist on that level of safety.
Change won’t happen unless we demand it, folks. The mayor has an email address. Please use it.
Louis Balsamo (louisbalsamo@gmail.com) is a freelance writer.