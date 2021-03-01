Local ownership good for The Sun and Baltimore | COMMENTARY

I am hopeful that this purchase goes through and that it will be a new beginning not only for The Sun but for the city. Since the uprising after the death of Freddie Gray in police custody in 2015, Maryland’s greatest city has been in a distressing slump, with no end in sight. But I sincerely believe that with the right leadership the city can triumph over its many challenges, and once again become a sterling example of the best that our state has to offer. In the 1960s Baltimore was one of the nation’s largest cities. We can get there again, and if we do it will be institutions like The Sun that help to lead the way.