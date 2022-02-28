The cost of caring for abused animals in Maryland should fall on their owners, not shelters | GUEST COMMENTARY

Cost of care laws are common sense, equitable legislation that have passed constitutional scrutiny in courts around the country. Moreover, the procedure in these statutes mirrors what Maryland family law courts do every day. In divorce cases, a judge may order a noncustodial parent to pay child support pendente lite — prior to trial on the merits — as parents have an obligation to support their children, whether their children reside in their homes or not. Maryland’s Cost of Care bill requires nothing more of individuals who chose to own animals and provides even greater protections for these owners. Defendants who do not wish to pay these expenses can simply surrender their animal to the shelter. Moreover, if a defendant has paid all expenses and is ultimately acquitted, a shelter must return the animal as well as all costs.