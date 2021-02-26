The driving force behind Jan. 6: 2045 | COMMENTARY

In this image taken from video footage released in a criminal complaint by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Alexander Sheppard, center, joins other rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Sheppard, of Ohio, was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 23, in connection with the deadly insurrection after being identified by an acquaintance to the FBI, according to U.S. District Court documents. (U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia via AP) (AP)