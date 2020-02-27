It is important that parents of preschool and school age children heed Dr. Messonnier’s advice. It is also important, however, to recognize that parents are not equally positioned to protect their children on their own. As in all public health emergencies, poor children and poor families will suffer the most. An ethically defensible policy of government school closures needs not only to meet the bar of public health necessity; it must also include active measures to mitigate the disproportionate burden that will fall on our most vulnerable children.