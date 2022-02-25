David Brooks: Defeat Trump, now more than ever | GUEST COMMENTARY

The third myth is, “A progressive ascendancy is emerging.” The fact is that only 7% of the electorate considers itself “very liberal.” I would have thought the Biden economic agenda, which basically consists of handing money to the people who need it most, would be astoundingly popular. It’s popular, but not that popular. I would have thought Americans would scream bloody murder when the expansion of the existing child tax credit expired. They haven’t. Distrust in government is still astoundingly high, undercutting the progressive project at every turn.