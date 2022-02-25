The pandemic is not over for Black people | GUEST COMMENTARY

I live in Baltimore City, where over 60% of the population is Black with a “substantial” community transmission rate. In my city, in our state and across the country, it’s time to stay committed to strategies that we know work. For us to get through this pandemic, I am urging our policymakers and elected leaders to help us protect ourselves. Listen to Black communities. Trust us and remove the systemic issues that keep us from the help with need. Work with us by centering our existing leadership with dignity and understanding. Together, we can value the Black community’s well-being and create the collective village we so desperately need to fight for tomorrow.